Damen Wins Tug Contract from Qatari Emiri Navy

Damen Shipyards Group has announced a contract with the Qatar Emiri Naval Forces (QENF) for the delivery of two ASD Tugs 3212. The contract was announced at the Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX) 2026 in Qatar.

The order follows a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by Damen and the QENF at the previous DIMDEX event in 2024, for the delivery of auxiliary vessels. Damen is constructing the two tugs at the Damen Song Cam Shipyard in Vietnam.

One of the vessels is already under construction and will be delivered later this year. Damen, together with representatives of the QENF, held a keel-laying ceremony for the second tug in December last year. This vessel is scheduled for delivery in Q2 2027.

The ASD Tug 3212 is 32.7 metres long with a beam of 12.82 metres. It is capable of delivering 82.4 tonnes of bollard pull ahead and 77.4 tonnes astern. Damen has designed the vessel to provide outstanding seakeeping capabilities and manoeuvrability.

To ensure the tugs’ capability to support the QENF fleet both in port and offshore, Damen is outfitting the vessels with a range of options. Among these is an aft winch, deck crane and Fi-Fi1 firefighting capabilities.

Damen’s relationship with the QENF is a long-standing one; the first vessels Damen delivered to the navy were six PolyCats 1450 in 1980. In 2010, Damen delivered two Stan Tugs (STu) 1907 to the QENF, followed in 2022 by two STu 1606.

Damen is additionally providing the QENF with support extending beyond the delivery of the tugs. This includes simulation training the operation of the vessels in the Netherlands, training on-location in Qatar, and a five-year maintenance and spare parts package.



