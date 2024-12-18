Damen-Built Shoalbuster Joins Caspian Offshore’s Fleet

Damen Shipyards Group has delivered a Shoalbuster (SBu) 3209 to Caspian Offshore Construction, which will be put to work in support of dredging projects in the Persian Gulf.

The vessel, named Caspian Lotus, joins the company’s fleet of over 50 vessels and barges.

It features shallow draught of just 3.3 metres, 80 m2 of deck space, ample crane capacity and powerful propulsion.

Caspian Offshore Construction is a long-term client of Damen. The company took delivery of its first Damen vessel – a Fast Crew Supplier (FCS) 1605 back in 2006.

Since, Caspian Offshore Construction has purchased a number of Damen Multi Cats (MuC) and FCS vessels, both newbuilds and second hand.

First active in the Caspian Sea region, Caspian Offshore Construction began operations in the Middle East three years ago, building up an operation in the region with a fourteen-strong fleet of vessels and barges.

“Today, fifty percent of our regional fleet consists of first-class Damen vessels, which in turn, together with our onshore infrastructure and crews, is often giving us a competitive edge, helping our company to secure and expand our market niche in the region,” said Aleksey Chirkin, General Manager for Caspian Offshore Construction Middle East DMCC.