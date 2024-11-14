Danelec and NAVTOR Partner Up for New Digital Logbook Solutions

Danish maritime digitalization scale-up Danelec and supplier of innovative e-navigation and vessel performance software NAVTOR have teamed up to advance maritime operations digitalization with the integration of high-frequency data collection and digital logbook solutions.

The latest collaboration brings together Danelec's high-frequency data collection infrastructure, Danelec Collect, with NAVTOR's enhanced Digital Logbook solution, creating a seamless bridge between real-time onboard data collection and automated digital record-keeping.

The integration enables NAVTOR’s Digital Logbooks to automatically populate logbook entries with data collected by Danelec’s onboard solution, powered by the Vessel Remote Server (VRS).

According to the companies, this significantly reduces manual input and the risk of discrepancies, and enhances the accuracy and accessibility of essential logbook data.

“By integrating Danelec Collect with NAVTOR’s class-approved Digital Logbooks, we are reducing the administrative burden on crew members and ensuring operational insights are readily available both onboard and onshore,” said Claus Borum, EVP Ship Performance / CTO, Danelec.

The enhanced NAVTOR Digital Logbooks now have the latest 2.4 update, offering expanded integration capabilities, improved user interfaces, and support for portable and desktop devices.

Features include an upgraded Navbox API that enables automatic data transfer and alerts, new homepages for quick event entries, and advanced validation and alert features designed to streamline compliance and reduce the risk of error.