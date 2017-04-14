Fire Hit MSC Daniela Docked at Colombo

MSC Daniela is docked at Colombo port, Colombo International Container Terminal, ten days after a blaze broke out in the aft section of the 13,800 teu, local media reported. No further information was provided.

Earlier, Ceylon Today reported that the Maritime Rescue Coordinating Centre (MRCC) Colombo, had received a fire distress call from the local agent of 'MSC Daniela' as the vessel was 120 nautical miles off the Port of Colombo, on Tuesday (April 04).

The Panama flagged container ship was sailing from Singapore to Egypt and the fire broke out in the vessel while outside the Colombo Port. Colombo was not meant to be a port of call for the ill-fated vessel, but Colombo, soon was to be a matter of necessity and not a matter of choice.

Sri Lanka Navy had despatched two patrol boats to evacuate the crew of the vessel in case the fire spread. And two Sri Lanka Port Authority (SLPA) tugs tackled the fire on the ship.

Earlier, a statement from Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) said: "The extent of the damage and cargo losses will not be known until the vessel has safely berthed and has undergone a thorough inspection. Customers with cargo on-board the MSC Daniela should contact their local MSC office."