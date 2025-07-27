Thirteen Dead, Dozens Missing in Nigeria Boat Accident

Thirteen people were confirmed dead with dozens more missing after a boat ferrying around 100 passengers capsized on Saturday in Niger state in north-central Nigeria as they headed to market, authorities said on Sunday.

Twenty-six people, mostly women and children, were rescued from the wooden boat, said Yusuf Lemu, an official of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency.

Local official Isiyaku Akilu said the boat driver, who was among those rescued, could not confirm the number of passengers on the boat. "The exact cause of the accident is yet to be determined, but from all indications, it appears to be due to overloading," said Akilu.

Adamu Ahmad, a member of the boat drivers' union, confirmed that the boat was overloaded. He said it was a large wooden boat and efforts are being made to recover more bodies.

Niger State is also home to Nigeria's three major hydroelectric dams, and boat accidents have become a frequent occurrence. Saturday's accident happened nine months after a boat carrying mostly women and children returning from a religious festival capsized and killed at least 60 people.

Rescue efforts were momentarily paused on Sunday to allow the custodian of the river to perform rituals that would ensure a "hitch-free rescue mission", said Akilu.





