Danish Energy Agency Clears Maersk Oil Sale to Total
The Danish Energy Agency has approved AP Moller-Maersk's US$ 7.45 billion sale of of Mærsk Olie & Gas A/S (Maersk Oil) to global oil major Total S.A., the conglomerate said.
