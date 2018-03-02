Danish Energy Agency Clears Maersk Oil Sale to Total

The Danish Energy Agency has approved AP Moller-Maersk's US$ 7.45 billion sale of of Mærsk Olie & Gas A/S (Maersk Oil) to global oil major Total S.A., the conglomerate said.

As part of the agreement Total will take over Maersk Oil’s organisation, portfolio, obligations and rights with minimal pre-conditions.

The Danish Energy Agency's approval of the transfer contains conditions, including that A.P. Moller -Maersk, as seller, assumes a secondary liability for the decommissioning of existing Danish offshore facilities corresponding to Maersk Oil’s 31.2% interest in the Danish Underground Consortium, should Total be unable to cover such costs.

The information in this announcement does not change A.P. Moller -Maersk’s previous financial guidance for the financial year 2018.