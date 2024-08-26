Danish Shipowners Support Plans to Strengthen Ties with Africa

The Danish government's new Africa Strategy offers significant opportunities for closer cooperation in trade, sustainable development and renewable energy, says Danish Shipping.

The organization supports the strategy's overall objectives and simultaneously calls for a more concrete approach, especially concerning financing and trade.

"Africa has massive potential for renewable energy, which can play a key role in the future of green fuels for shipping. If we are to ensure the green transition, it is crucial that we strengthen cooperation on the development of these energy sources," says Anne H. Steffensen, CEO of Danish Shipping.

“If we want to bring Africa closer to us – both geopolitically and economically – we must ensure that African countries also see an improvement in their prosperity. And here, cooperation on green energy has enormous potential, as it can turn more African countries into net exporters of green fuels, which shipping will depend on.”

Danish Shipping also sees great potential in the EU's Global Gateway initiative which aims to promote investments in critical infrastructure, including transport and port facilities, as well as the establishment of green corridors along shipping routes around the African continent. It urges Denmark and the EU to support this initiative with more concrete financing plans that can ensure economic growth and create more jobs in both Africa and Europe.

Danish Shipping also emphasizes the importance of reciprocity in cooperation with African countries. For Europe to be Africa's preferred trading partner, it is necessary to avoid protectionist measures that hinder collaboration. "We can contribute to growth and employment in Africa, but it requires our African partners to avoid protectionist measures such as trade barriers. This would complicate collaboration. Reciprocity must therefore be a central part of our future partnerships," says Steffensen.



