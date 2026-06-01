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Wednesday, June 10, 2026

Davie Defense Breaks Ground on Texas Shipyard Modernization

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

June 1, 2026

Source: Davie Defense

Source: Davie Defense

Davie Defense has broken ground on the modernization of the Gulf Copper shipbuilding facilities in Galveston and Port Arthur.

This investment in America's maritime industrial base marks the return of complex shipbuilding to Texas for the first time in decades, says Davie Defense.

The first phase of the shipyard upgrade, which overall could reach $1 billion, is scheduled for completion in 2028. This coincides with the beginning of construction of the first of three of five Arctic Security Cutters (ASC) for the U.S. Coast Guard. The first two vessels will be built at Davie Defense affiliate Helsinki Shipyard in Finland, with delivery of the first ship in 2028.

The Gulf Copper project is expected to create approximately 2,400 new American jobs, with broader statewide economic impact estimated to support up to 7,000 jobs through supply chain and related economic activity, according to a 2025 independent economic study by Austin based analyst, Impact Data Source.


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