Recent Vessel Sales: December 2017

Related News

All-Women Crew Tarini Enters Lyttelton

India's INSV Tarini entered Lyttelton port (New Zealand) on 29 Nov 2017, during it’s maiden voyage to circumnavigate the globe.

Moore Stephens: Optimism to Outweigh Shipping Pessimism in 2018

International accountant and shipping adviser Moore Stephens expects optimism to triumph over pessimism in the shipping industry…

Rescuers Help Dolphins Escape Indonesian Circus

A dolphin protection group has helped to facilitate the confiscation, rehabilitation and release of illegally caught dolphins…

Suspect Involved in N. Korean Oil Smuggling Released on Bail

A court in Taiwan has released on bail a man prosecutors allege to have made false declarations in the case of a Hong Kong…

Hong Kong to Host Global Maritime Forum Inaugural Annual Summit

Hong Kong is chosen to host the Global Maritime Forum’s inaugural Annual Summit on 3-4 October 2018. The high-level meeting…

New Solution Helps Meet Lifeboat Regs

The oil and gas industry has just 18 months to upgrade critical release hook systems on offshore lifeboats to meet new regulations…

Fotland Named COO at Odfjell

Odfjell SE has appointed Harald Fotland as chief operations officer (COO), effective January 5, 2018. The Norwegian tanker…

CMA CGM Merges Multimodal Subsidiaries

The CMA CGM Group announced it will merge its subsidiaries MacAndrews and OPDR effective January 1, 2018., in line with…

Rowan Buys Two Jack-up Rigs from Petrobras

Offshore driller Rowan Companies plc said it has purchased two LeTourneau Super 116E jack-up rigs, the P-59 and P-60, both delivered new into service in 2013, in…

New Platform for Managing Liquid Terminal Product Movements

Oceaneering International, Inc. announced that its TerminalSmart platform can now be used to manage all liquid terminal product…

USS James E. Williams Returns Home

The guided-missile destroyer USS James E. Williams (DDG 95) returned to its Naval Station Norfolk homeport Dec. 23, completing…