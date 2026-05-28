Seanergy Maritime Reports Q1 Upswing

Seanergy Maritime, a pure-play Capesize shipping company, has reported its Q1 financial results with net revenue of $42.9 million, compared to $24.2 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Net income and adjusted net income for the quarter were $9.7 million and $13.4 million, respectively, compared to net loss of $6.8 million and adjusted net loss of $5.5 million in the first quarter of 2025.

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA for the quarter were $23.6 million and $28.1 million, respectively, compared to $6.6 million and $8.0 million, respectively, for the same period of 2025.

The fleet achieved a daily time charter equivalent (TCE) of $24,219 for the first quarter of 2026, representing a 6% premium over the average Baltic Capesize Index - 180 (BCI-180) of $22,902 for the same period.

Stamatis Tsantanis, the Company’s Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, stated: “Seanergy delivered a very strong first quarter, with Adjusted EPS of $0.63 and Adjusted EBITDA of $28.1 million, up 251% year-over-year, demonstrating the earnings power of our pure-play Capesize platform, despite the seasonally weakest period of the year. Reflecting on this performance and our disciplined capital return policy, we are pleased to declare our 18th consecutive quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share, bringing cumulative distributions to $2.84 per share since program inception.

“We have meaningfully advanced our fleet renewal program, contracting three additional newbuilding vessels at leading shipyards in China and Japan, and agreeing to sell one of our older Capesize vessels at firm second-hand pricing. Since launch, the program now comprises six modern eco-design newbuildings and three older vessel disposals, a significant upgrade to fleet quality, efficiency and long-term earnings capacity. To date, Seanergy has advanced approximately $69 million from internal funds toward our newbuilding program, while financing for four vessels has already been agreed at attractive terms.

“Our newbuilding strategy combines disciplined growth with risk management. Based on advanced discussions with leading charterers, we expect these vessels to secure multi-year time charters with downside protection above cash breakeven, complemented by profit-sharing mechanisms preserving meaningful upside exposure. The combination of attractive early delivery dates in a tight global newbuilding market, competitive financing, and selective disposals represents capital allocation positioned to deliver compelling long-term returns.

“On the commercial front, our consistent index-linked employment strategy enabled fleet outperformance of the BCI-180, while disciplined use of the conversion options from floating to fixed time charter rates, allows Seanergy to capture market upside, while limiting our downside risk where possible. During the strong first quarter Capesize market, our fleet outperformed the BCI-180, while for the second quarter we expect to achieve a daily TCE of about $31,4303. From the second quarter onward, approximately 45% of our available days are fixed at an average rate exceeding $29,000 per day providing meaningful earnings visibility, while preserving substantial exposure to market upside.

“The Capesize market has started 2026 on a strong footing, supported by resilient Chinese iron ore demand, continued growth in bauxite trades, rising West African iron ore exports, and healthy coal volumes. The energy security issues raised by the Middle East crisis and the expectations of strong El Nino weather pattern are expected to further support ton mile demand for the rest of the year. At the same time, effective fleet supply remains constrained due to limited new deliveries, slower sailing speeds, and an aging Capesize fleet. While macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties remain, we remain encouraged by the underlying strength in ton-mile demand and the medium-term supply backdrop.

“With a modernizing fleet, disciplined risk management and a clear capital allocation strategy, we believe Seanergy is optimally positioned to continue creating value for shareholders heading into a structurally supportive 2027-2029 market window.”



