Delaware River and Bay Authority Looks to Electric in Cape May-Lewes Ferry Modernization

One of North America’s busiest ferry routes is joining the growing trend for U.S.-based operators to make the efficiencies of electrification central when they modernize their fleets, after an integrated hybrid-electric propulsion system from ABB was selected for the new ship ordered by Delaware River and Bay Authority (DRBA).

Shipbuilder Senesco Marine contracted ABB to deliver full propulsion and automation systems for the 75-car passenger and vehicle ferry, which will replace the 45-year-old Cape Henlopen in connecting Lewes, Delaware and Cape May, New Jersey. Construction will start at the Rhode Island-based yard in mid-2026.

ABB’s scope of supply includes the high redundancy propulsion system comprising flexible Onboard DC Grid power platform, and PEMS power and energy management system, as well as engineering, acceptance testing, training and commissioning support.

Established in 1964, the Cape May–Lewes Ferry route has served 50+ million passengers and supports 4,000+ regional jobs accounting for hundreds of millions of dollars in economic activity each year. The 17-mile Cape May-Lewes transit offers passengers a car-friendly alternative to spending hours on the highway between New Jersey and Delaware.

Expected to improve efficiency, reliability, and customer experience, the new ferry is due delivery in 2029 as part of Delaware River and Bay Authority’s fleet modernization initiative. Unlocking initial fuel savings of around 35 percent, as well as lower operating and maintenance costs compared to the existing fleet, the ship will enter service as a diesel-electric vessel, but with the capability to install a 7,000 kWh battery pack for an all-electric upgrade.

Developed by Elliott Bay Design Group and classed by American Bureau of Shipping to meet United States Coast Guard requirements, its arrival will signal a major step forward in DRBA’s strategy to cut regional emissions of nitrogen dioxide, particulates, hydrocarbons, carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide. The delivery is one of 18 projects under the 2024 $300 million U.S. Department of Transportation nation-wide funding program supporting hybrid and electric ferry upgrades to advance cleaner, lower emission ferry systems.

With the first phase of the Cape May-Lewes Ferry project leveraging the high redundancy of hybrid-electric propulsion systems, the subsequent upgrade will secure zero-emission operations and port stays, as part of a US-build project featuring strong domestic content that complies with ‘Buy America rolling stock subject to 49 CFR 661’ conditions.

In December 2025, ABB announced winning an order from Washington State Ferries (WSF) to support the United States’ largest ferry operator’s System Electrification Program by supplying and integrating hybrid-electric propulsion systems for two hybrid-electric 160-auto ferries.