Horizon Delivers Second NYC Ferry Newbuild

Alabama shipbuilder Horizon Shipbuilding, Inc. said it has delivered the second of 13 NYC Ferry vessels being built for NYC Ferry Operated by Hornblower, which will launch this summer.

With sea trials and U.S. Coast Guard certification now behind her, H201 will get a final cleanup and the Hornblower crew will begin the nearly 1,900-mile journey from Horizon’s yard to New York City.

The first ferry, H200, arrived in New York Harbor on Sunday morning, April 2 after a 13-day journey.

The ferries are designed by Incat Crowther and feature a refined lightweight aluminum hull affording excellent efficiency and superior seakeeping qualities. ADA accessible and complaint, NYC Ferry Operated by Hornblower provides spacious seating for commuters, and features Wi-Fi access and electronics charging stations throughout the vessel.