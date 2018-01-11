Damen Delivers Patrol Vessel to Nigeria

Homeland Integrated Offshore Services Ltd (Homeland) of Lagos, Nigeria, has taken delivery of another Damen 3307 Patrol Vessel for operations in the offshore oil fields in the Gulf of Guinea.

This takes the total delivered vessels/Guardians since the first arrived in early 2014 to four. Guardian 4 has joined its three sister ships in providing security services to the oil majors active in Nigeria’s territorial waters, together with additional support services including crew transfers and equipment deliveries.

Homeland is one of the few Government-approved, private maritime security companies operating in Nigeria with a valid MOU with the Nigerian Navy , and the arrival of the fourth Guardian adds significantly to its ability to meet its goal of providing turnkey security services that include deterrence of and intervention in piracy attacks, so as to make the offshore environment safer for the benefit of all legitimate stakeholders.

The Damen 3307 Patrol Vessel is a variant on Damen’s best-selling Fast Crew Supplier 3307. It applies all the benefits of the basic FCS 3307 design; a top speed of 30 knots, rapid acceleration and excellent seakeeping, and adds a range of special refinements including an armoured wheelhouse and internal safe haven and is intended to carry up to 16 military personnel and their equipment. Additional equipment specified by Homeland includes a Fast Rescue Craft, FuelTrax electronic fuel monitoring system and a self-cleaning fuel separator. 15 seats for crew transfers have also been fitted.