COSCO Delivers Second Stingray to Maersk

China’s COSCO (Dalian) Shipyard has delivered the subsea support vessel “Maersk Involver” to offshore marine contractor Maersk Supply Service (MSS).

The 9,785 dwt vessel delivery follows the “Maersk Installer”, who was handed over in October this year. This is part of a batch four Stingray-class vessels ordered by Maersk from Cosco.

The vessel boasts 400 ts AHC crane, dynamic positioning class 3 and measures 11 meters high, 27 meters wide and 137 meters long.

"The delivery documents were signed by COSCO (Dalian) Shipyard Co., Ltd. and the buyer on 28 November 2017," said a statement from the company.

The delivery dates for the four vessels were postponed in mid-2017 due to the current market situation with new dates ranging from summer 2017 to spring 2018.