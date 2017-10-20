Marine Link
Friday, October 20, 2017

Wilson Sons Delivers Tug SST-Aruá

October 20, 2017

  • ASD Tug 2411 SST-Aruá (Photo: Damen)
  • ASD Tug 2411 SST-Aruá (Photo: Damen)
  • ASD Tug 2411 SST-Aruá (Photo: Damen) ASD Tug 2411 SST-Aruá (Photo: Damen)
  • ASD Tug 2411 SST-Aruá (Photo: Damen) ASD Tug 2411 SST-Aruá (Photo: Damen)

Wilson Sons shipyard, part of the WilsonSons Group, has delivered yet another tugboat.

The SST-Aruá is the second tugboat delivered to SAAM SMIT Towage Brazil and is part of a total order of four vessels. The first of the series the SST-Aimoré was delivered in June this year.

"It took just over 18 months to deliver the second tugboat from the moment of signing the contract. In a challenging time for the shipbuilding industry, WilsonSons shipyard could again show their strength and resilience," said Adalberto Souza, director of Wilson Sons shipyard. "Contractually we had 20 months for the delivery of the two tugboats but on the request of the customer, we anticipated the construction, keeping the contractual obligations and the highest market standards for health safety environment and quality (HSEQ)."
 
The SST-Aruá was built in Guarujá (SP). The tugboat has 24 meters in length, 11 meters in beam and a bollard pull of 71 metric tons. The vessel is designed by Damen Shipyards.
 
Next to this delivery, in total two in 2017, Wilson Sons shipyard has another four tugboats in its order book for delivery up to 2019, being two tugboats for SAAM SMIT and another two for Wilson Sons Rebocadores.

 

Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Oct 2017 - The Marine Design Annual

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News