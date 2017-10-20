Wilson Sons Delivers Tug SST-Aruá

Wilson Sons shipyard, part of the WilsonSons Group, has delivered yet another tugboat.

The SST-Aruá is the second tugboat delivered to SAAM SMIT Towage Brazil and is part of a total order of four vessels. The first of the series the SST-Aimoré was delivered in June this year.

"It took just over 18 months to deliver the second tugboat from the moment of signing the contract. In a challenging time for the shipbuilding industry, WilsonSons shipyard could again show their strength and resilience," said Adalberto Souza , director of Wilson Sons shipyard. "Contractually we had 20 months for the delivery of the two tugboats but on the request of the customer, we anticipated the construction, keeping the contractual obligations and the highest market standards for health safety environment and quality (HSEQ)."

The SST-Aruá was built in Guarujá (SP). The tugboat has 24 meters in length, 11 meters in beam and a bollard pull of 71 metric tons. The vessel is designed by Damen Shipyards.