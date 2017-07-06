Ocean Group Takes Delivery of First Damen Tug

Italian maritime service provider Ocean S.r.l. has welcomed its first Damen tug – a Stan Tug 2608 – into its fleet.

The company, part of the Ocean-Team Group, will deploy the vessel in harbor towage operations in the ports of Monfalcone and Porto Nogaro in the northern reaches of the Adriatic Sea. The signing of the delivery protocol was attended by King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, at the Palazzo Reale in Milan, as part of a recent State Visit to Italy with a parallel Netherlands Economic Mission.

The Ocean Group operates more than 40 vessels and barges to provide tug, towage and offshore services in the Adriatic , Mediterranean and Caspian Seas. Harbor towage in Italy, Slovenia and Montenegro forms the core of the group’s operations portfolio.





The new tug, called Bat, will strengthen Ocean’s capacity in the compact confines of the port of Monfalcone. To this end, the 26-meter long vessel’s 45-metric-ton bollard pull has been supplemented with an aft winch to allow operations over the stern as well as over the bow.

Further modifications include installation of FiFi equipment (600m3 capacity), towing pins and adjustments required for Italian Flag compliance.

Damen delivered the Bat on its own keel from Damen Song Cam Shipyard in Vietnam.

An important aspect of the vessel order was Ocean’s specification for a fast delivery time, the builder said.