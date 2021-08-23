Deltamarin Inks Deals for Three RoPax Ships

Finnish naval architecture firm Deltamarin said it has signed design contracts with China Merchants Jinling shipyard (Weihai) for the complete basic and detail design packages of three RoPax vessels. These are the 10th, 11th and 12th Stena E-Flexer vessels for two different end clients.

Vessel no. 10 will be chartered by a Canadian federal Crown corporation, Marine Atlantic, from Stena RoRo. The vessel will have a capacity of 1,100 persons and approximately 2,600 lane meters. It has liquefied natural gas (LNG) dual fuel engines and a battery hybrid solution to minimize emissions. The ship will enter service in eastern Canada between Newfoundland and Nova Scotia in 2024.

The vessels nos. 11 and 12 will be chartered by Brittany Ferries from Stena RoRo. Both ships will have a capacity of 1,400 persons. Cargo capacities have been tailored for the planned services and differ in terms of total lane meters and lane meters intended for cars. Both E-Flexer ships will be equipped for LNG operation, meaning that they can run on LNG, biogas or other new fuels such as ammonia. In addition, the ships will have a large battery hybrid solution of 10 MWh for propulsion and maneuvering in port and an 8 MW electric shore connection for charging the batteries.

The vessels will be delivered in 2024 and 2025 and will operate on two of Brittany Ferries’ primary routes between Portsmouth in the U.K. and Ouistreham (Caen) and St Malo in France.

Deltamarin said its design work will start immediately and be carried out mainly at Deltamarin’s offices in Finland, wrapping up during 2022.

(Image: Deltamarin)