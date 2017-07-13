Marine Link
Thursday, July 13, 2017

Denmark Charges Former OW Bunker Manager with Fraud

July 13, 2017

Denmark's general prosecutor said on Thursday it had charged a former Singapore unit manager of Denmark-based OW Bunker with fraud.
 
The prosecutor said the former manager, a Danish citizen, has been charged with committing fraud of agent for more than 800 million Danish crowns ($122.79 million) by granting credit outside his mandate.
 
The prosecutor also said it did not find legal grounds for criminal prosecution of other management members within the OW Bunker group, the world's biggest marine fuel supplier before it went bankrupt in 2014.
 

Reporting by Stine Jacobsen 

Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Jul 2017 - The Marine Communications Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News