Denmark Needs More Women at Sea

Danish Shipping is focusing on enhanced participation of women in shipping and has introduced many initiatives that have been launched to increase the number of women on board.



With its task force for more women at sea, 10 recommendations for the industry and finally the charter for more women in shipping, Danish Shipping has taken the lead in Europe when it comes to making extra efforts to attract women.



Recently, Anne W. Trolle, executive director of employment conditions, recruitment & training of Danish Shipping, is invited to Brussels to speak about how to attract more women to pursue careers in the maritime industry. It is not only in Denmark that there is a need for more women on board - it is throughout Europe.



“I am really pleased that ECSA is focusing on enhanced participation of women in the maritime sector. In Danish Shipping we put a lot of efforts into this and it is therefore very relevant for us to meet other organisations and hear how other countries address this,” says Anne W. Trolle.



"Our latest initiative "Charter for more women in shipping" is proving to be a great success. By signing the charter, the companies commit themselves to focusing on gender equality by setting goals and action plans for how to attract more women into the company. So far, 17 shipping companies have joined the charter, and more are on the way,” says Anne Windfeldt Trolle.