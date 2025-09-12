Denso Unveils Anti-Corrosion System for Marine Structures

Denso, a corrosion prevention and sealing technologies specialist, has introduced the SeaShield Series 2000HD, a corrosion protection system designed for piles and pipes in coastal and offshore environments.

The system combines petrolatum tape with a high-density polyethylene (HDPE) outer jacket and is intended for use on dock piles, riser pipes and exposed piping in splash and intertidal zones.

It accommodates cylindrical, square, hexagonal and H-pile shapes, along with bracing, brackets and other irregular surfaces.

The system’s HDPE outer jacket, featuring a bolted connection, provides mechanical protection against harsh marine conditions, while the multi-layered design is aimed at extending the service life of critical infrastructure and reducing maintenance requirements.

The system utilizes Denso Marine Piling Tape, leveraging decades of proven anti-corrosion performance in marine environments.

“The SeaShield Series 2000HD represents a significant leap forward in marine structure protection, offering a reliable solution for contractors and operators facing the challenges of corrosion in coastal and offshore environments.

“By providing superior anti-corrosion protection, the SeaShield Series 2000HD ensures the longevity and integrity of critical marine infrastructure, even in the most demanding conditions,” Denso said.