Derecktor Building Hybrid Ferries for Chatham Area Transit

Derecktor Shipyards New York is building a pair of hybrid ferries for Savannah, Ga. based Chatham Area Transit (CAT). Delivery is expected in 2024.

The two 65-foot-long, 50-passenger ferries will be equipped with an electric propulsion package from BAE Systems, including permanent magnet traction motors and HybriGen Power system. Each vessel will feature a 308 kWh energy storage system (ESS) from Xalt Energy and a pair of Marine Jet Power (MJP) Ultrajet 305 waterjets.

The ferries are being built to operate on short, continuous routes between three local landings (City Hall Landing, Trade Center Landing, and Waving Girl Landing), will feature state-of-the-art technology to meet the evolving needs of the community.

Faye DiMassimo, CEO of Chatham Area Transit, said, “As our region continues to thrive, we have an opportunity to think holistically about what the future of transit can and should be for Chatham County.”

Chatham Area Transit is a transportation service provider, connecting residents and visitors to various destinations throughout the City of Savannah, unincorporated Chatham County, parts of Garden City and Port Wentworth.

Derecktor Shipyards has emerged in recent years as a leader in commercial hybrid construction in the United States with four vessels launched since 2014.

Length Overall: 65′

Maximum Speed: 11 knots

Welded Aluminum hull structure

Propulsion System: Waterjet (2) – MJP Ultrajet 305

Propulsion Electric Motor: Permanent Magnet Traction Motor, BAE HybriGen Power

Integrated Starter Generators: Cummins 6.7L Marine Diesel Engines (2) and HDS 200 ISG.