Derecktor Shipyards Hires Steady as COO

Derecktor Shipyards announced on Thursday that Richard Steady will be joining the U.S. shipbuilding and repair company as chief operating officer.

Steady has held many executive maritime positions prior to joining Derecktor. He began his career at Maritrans, the global shipping and transportation company, where he rose to the position of director of government and regulatory affairs. He also held key roles at marine construction and dredging operator Weeks Marine, where he was director of marine services, as well as marine construction, transportation and salvage business American Marine Corporation, where he was executive vice president.

“We are fortunate to have such a highly regarded and qualified maritime industry executive join our company,” said Paul Derecktor, president of Derecktor Shipyards. “As we open our new yard in Fort Pierce and continue improving our other facilities, the timing is right for someone with Richard’s talents to help steer us forward. His experience, management skills and leadership abilities will be invaluable as we grow the company.”

Steady will be based out of Derecktor Dania where he will be responsible for overall operations and development at Derecktor’s Florida and New York shipyards, encompassing new vessel construction along with yacht and commercial refit and service.