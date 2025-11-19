Dermody Named CEO of Vancouver Island Ferry Company

The Vancouver Island Ferry Company (VIFC), operator of the Hullo fast ferry service, appointed Ryan Dermody as its permanent Chief Executive Officer, following his successful tenure as Interim CEO.

Dermody’s leadership has been pivotal in guiding the company through a period of steady growth since assuming the interim role earlier this year. Under his direction, VIFC has enhanced service reliability, strengthened its guest experience culture, and established a clear path for sustainable growth.

“Ryan is proving himself to be a strong based leader that is people-focused, operationally disciplined, and outcome oriented,” said Rupesh Amin, Founder and Executive Chairman of VIFC. “His ability to inspire teams and deliver results with purpose aligns perfectly with the vision we set for Hullo: to be the world’s friendliest ferry company. The Board’s decision to appoint Ryan as permanent CEO reflects our confidence in his ability to lead VIFC.”

As former Royal Navy Officer and past President of Norcan, Dermody brings to the role an impressive background in maritime operations, logistics, and infrastructure.

Since joining VIFC, Dermody has played a key role in strengthening the Hullo brand as a trusted and forward-thinking transportation service, connecting Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland through reliability, comfort, and hospitality. Under his leadership, the Hullo team has advanced initiatives to improve on-time performance, elevate guest satisfaction, and optimize operations for long-term sustainability.

Image courtesy VIFC