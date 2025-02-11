DESMI Acquires Nordan Marine

DESMI, a global leader in pump and flow solutions, acquired Nordan Marine, a provider of service and repair solutions for cargo and fuel handling systems in the maritime sector. The move aims to bolster DESMI’s presence in the maritime industry, particularly in the growing market for LPG, LEG carriers, LNG, and alternative fuel-capable vessels.

The acquisition aligns with DESMI's strategy to expand its gas cargo and fuel pump solutions portfolio, with a focus on supporting the transition to green fuels. “We aim to provide the products and solutions that shipowners and shipyards need, especially in supporting the transition to green fuels,” said Rasmus Folsø, Head of New Green Solutions at DESMI.

Founded in 2011 by Kent Mahon Krogh and Allan Bech, Nordan Marine has grown into a leading player in maritime services, particularly for gas carriers. The acquisition is expected to accelerate Nordan Marine’s growth under DESMI’s leadership. “With DESMI backing us, we can fully realize the company’s potential to the great benefit of both employees and customers worldwide,” commented Karsten Ries, Chairman of the Board at Nordan Marine.

This acquisition reflects DESMI’s commitment to sustainable and efficient solutions, reinforcing its long-term mission of 'Making Life Flow' through continuous innovation and customer service excellence.



