Detyens Wins MSC Oiler Overhaul Contract

Detyens Shipyard has been awarded a contract for the regular overhaul and dry-docking of Military Sealift Command’s (MSC) fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Lenthall (T-AO 189), the Pentagon announced.

The $16,596,347 firm-fixed-price contract (N3220522C4009) is for a 91-calendar day shipyard availability and includes a base period and seven options which, if exercised would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $17,360,293. The contract was a small business set-aside with proposals solicited via the Government Point of Entry website and three offers received.

Work at the North Charleston, S.C. shipyard will begin March 28, 2022, and is expected to be completed by June 26, 2022.

The 677-foot USNS John Lenthall is a Henry J. Kaiser-class replenishment oiler built by Avondale Shipyard that entered service in 1987.