ABS Published FSRU Development Guidance

WWII PT Boat Fully Restored

Amphenol Industrial Operations (AIO) sponsored The National WWII Museum during their endeavor to bring patrol torpedo boat PT-305 back to the water.

New Nautican Facility Readies First Shipment

The new Nautican Research and Development manufacturing and integration facility in Summerside, Prince Edward Island, opened…

Surveys and Towing Vessels in a Post-SubM World

I ran tugs in the northeast for almost 20 years before I got the bright idea to go out on my own and start a tug company.

ASIS Debuts New 9.8m Amphibious RIB

ASIS Boats has debuted its last release, a 9.8m Amphibious RIB able to achieve speeds of 55mph on water. Special composite…

HMAS Choules Sails for Cyclone Support

HMAS Choules has sailed for northern Queensland waters in support of communities which may be affected by Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

New LNG Tanker Forges Path for Arctic Shipping

An ice-breaking tanker docked for the first time at Russia's Arctic port of Sabetta to test a new route that could open the…

Asia Tankers-VLCC to Stabilise as Owners Stand Firm

40 MidEast VLCC cargoes fixed for early April loading. Freight rates for very large crude carriers (VLCCs), which have fallen to six-month lows…

Remote Controlled Workboats

Tuco Marine Group has introduced remote controlled navigation systems for the ProZero Workboats, offering autonomous self-piloting vessels.