DFDS Expands Services on Baltic Ferry Routes

DFDS and TT Line have entered into a space charter agreement on three ferry routes in the Baltic Sea. With the agreement, DFDS will increase the number of sailings offered between Klaipeda and Karlshamn, as well as bring new services to Trelleborg and Travemünde.

Passenger and freight customers will be able to book all services connecting to and from Klaipeda, regardless of which of the two ferry companies is operating the crossing.

The agreement covers all sailings on the Klaipeda to Karlshamn route, where both operators currently offer sailings. Furthermore, the agreement means that DFDS will now offer capacity on the Klaipeda to Trelleborg route for both passenger and freight customers and freight only on the route between Klaipeda and Travemünde both of which are operated by TT-Line.

By sharing capacity, DFDS can offer better frequency and availability of services—offering customers greater flexibility and choice of destinations while also helping to reduce emissions.

Whilst the agreement means that capacity is shared, all commercial activities remain entirely under the control of each operator.

DFDS operates two combined freight and passenger ferries (RoPax) on Karlshamn-Klaipeda and four other ferries on Baltic Sea routes connecting Germany and Sweden, Sweden and Estonia, and Denmark and Lithuania.

Key facts on the space charter agreement

When will the agreement take effect operationally?

October 1 st for freight on all routes and passengers on the Karlshamn route

for freight on all routes and passengers on the Karlshamn route November 1st for Trelleborg passengers

How many sailings will be offered?

Up to 18 weekly sailings on Klaipeda – Karlshamn.

Up to 5 weekly sailings on Klaipeda – Trelleborg.

Up to 6 weekly sailings on Klaipeda – Travemünde (freight only)

How will this affect bookings?