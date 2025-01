DFDS Gets 20-Year Ferry Services Contract in Channel Islands

DFDS and the government of Jersey have signed a contract under which DFDS will provide freight and passenger services connecting Jersey of the Channel Islands to the UK and France for 20 years.

Beginning 28 March 2025, the new service will include routes from Jersey to Poole and Portsmouth in the U.K., and Saint-Malo in France.

DFDS committed to increase the frequency of ferries to address high demand in peak periods, introducing high-speed ferries to the UK and investing in three new vessels by 2032.

"We are excited to embark on this journey with Jersey and the local community. The life-line ferry service is a vital link for the island, and we are fully committed to delivering reliability and an enhanced travel and transport experience for islanders, businesses and visitors. We look forward to building a strong partnership with Jersey and serving the community,” said Torben Carlsen, CEO of DFDS.

The contract will run for 20 years. DFDS’ Jersey fleet will comprise of one Ro-Pax vessel, two high-speed crafts, and a dedicated freight vessel to meet the diverse needs of the island, and support tourism and the hospitality sector in Jersey as well as in France and the U.K. with frequent sailings.

“Tourism and hospitality are important parts of the local economy. We will support connectivity with short travel time and meet demand with the right frequency of ferries, and providing freight capacity, enabling islanders to travel off-island and attracting more visitors to Jersey, and thereby support tourism in the region,” added Filip Hermann, VP BU Channel & Baltics at DFDS.