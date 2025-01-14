DFDS Links Spain and Netherlands Via New Freight Route

Danish shipping company DFDS is launching a weekly freight service connecting Spain and the Netherlands, aimed at serving the needs of industrial customers, freight forwarders and project cargo owners.

In connection with the new route, DFDS and Hydro, a global aluminium and energy company, have signed an agreement for weekly shipment of aluminium.

Starting from end May, the new route will connect the ports of Vilagarcía and Rotterdam, offering a direct ferry link from southern to central Europe.

“This new route offers significant potential which we believe will benefit the broader market and aligns perfectly with our focus on organic growth.

“We are excited to establish a strong partnership with Hydro, enhancing their supply chain with improved connections to and from Northern Europe and Iberia, further demonstrating that we are a relevant strategic partner for larger companies,” said Mathieu Girardin, Head of Ferry Division in DFDS says:

"In Hydro, we are always looking for ways to optimize operations. Logistics play a key part in keeping our business running 24/7. The cooperation with DFDS will contribute to further implementation of our roll on-roll off (RoRo) solution, which is safer and more efficient compared to traditional methods.

“Smarter shipping saves both money and emissions and ensures our customers get their products on time,” added Gerd Aalborg Aas, Vice President and Head of Logistics in Hydro's Aluminium Metal business area.

The RoRo (roll on – roll off) solution rolls aluminum products bound for customers onto cargo ships, eliminating the need for cranes and reducing safety risks from hanging loads.

DFDS will operate Belgia Seaways on the route with a capacity of 2660 lanemeters.