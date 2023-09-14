DFFU's New Trawler Arrives at Vard Brattvaag for Completion

The Romanian-built hull of a new stern trawler being constructed forGermany's Deutsche Fischfang Union GmbH & Co. KG (DFFU) has arrived Vard Brattvaag in Norway for completion.

The stern trawler is of VARD 8 03 design and developed in close cooperation with DFFU. The new vessel is 84 meters long with a 16.7-meter beam and accommodation for 34 people on board.

The hull was built at Vard Braila in Romania. In Norway, the vessel will now be outfitted with equipment for onboard production and environmentally friendly operations.

Vard Electro will deliver a complete SeaQ package, encompassing advanced, highly intuitive bridge, power and automation solutions.

The trawler will also be equipped with Seaonics AS cranes and winches for deck handling in harsh conditions.

The vessel is scheduled for delivery from in the first quarter of 2024.