Marine Link
Wednesday, October 4, 2017

Two New Tugs for Abu Dhabi Ports

October 4, 2017

Yeniçay IV, delivered to Abu Dhabi Ports in September 2016 (Photo: Sanmar)

Yeniçay IV, delivered to Abu Dhabi Ports in September 2016 (Photo: Sanmar)

Abu Dhabi Port Company (ADPC) has purchased two newly built tugs from Sanmar shipyards of Turkey.

 
The new Yenicay Class tugs, based on the same Robert Allan Ltd Rascal 1800 basic design-which are equipped with the latest technology and have a bollard pull power of 30 metric tons, will service both Mussafah Port and Zayed Port and complement Abu Dhabi Port’s existing advanced fleet. Management of these tugs falls under SAFEEN, ADPC’s marine services division.
 
Designated Yenicay VI and VII the first unit will be heading for its new home with SAFEEN within a month, while the second will be entering service in early 2018. Prompt delivery was key to SAFEEN awarding this work alongside Sanmar’s responsiveness and track record with SAFEEN being a key enabler, according to the builder. SAFEEN already operates one similar Sanmar built Yenicay Class tug in its fleet, delivered in April 2016. 
 
Yenicay VI and VII are ASD configuration with dimensions measuring 18.7m x 9.2m and utilize Caterpillar C32 main engines each developing 969kW at 1,800 rev/min. These drive Veth VZ-900 azimuthing stern thrusters. This arrangement gives a bollard pull of 30 metric tons and a speed ahead of around 12 knots. 
 
The Yenicay class of compact tugs has been specifically designed to provide high performance line and ship handing capabilities typical in smaller ports and harbors in the region. In addition, with upgraded seawater cooling and HVAC they will ensure reliability and crew comfort during the extremely high ambient air and seawater conditions faced during summer months in the region. 
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Sep 2017 - Maritime Port & Ship Security Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News