Diana Bulker to Start Time Charter with Cargill

Diana Shipping Inc. announced it has taken delivery of a newly acquired secondhand bulker that is due to commence a time charter contract with Cargill.

The 2018-built, 60,362 dwt DSI Pyxis, formerly STH Montreal, is one of nine Ultramax dry bulk vessels that the company purchased through a wholly-owned subsidiary in August 2022.

Diana, through the same wholly-owned subsidiary, entered into a time charter contract for DSI Pyxis with Cargill Ocean Transportation Singapore Pte. Ltd. at a gross charter rate of $17,100 per day, minus a 4.75% commission paid to third parties, for a period of minimum 10 months to maximum 12 months. The charter is expected to commence on October 15, 2022.

The employment is anticipated to generate approximately US$5.13 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter, Diana said.

Including the DSI Pyxis, Diana’s fleet currently consists of 35 dry bulk vessels ,including four Newcastlemax, 11 Capesize, five Post-Panamax, six Kamsarmax, eight Panamax and one Ultramax. The company also expects to take delivery of eight Ultramax dry bulk vessels in the fourth quarter of 2022.