Diana Shipping Lines Up Time Charter for Astarte

Greek dry bulk shipping company Diana Shipping announced on Friday it has secured a time charter contract for one of its Kamsarmax vessels.

Singapore-based Tongli Shipping will charter the 81,513 dwt Astarte starting January 31 through at least April 15, 2023 up to maximum June 15, 2023.

The gross charter rate is $21,500 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, Diana said, adding it expects the employment to generate approximately $9.35 million of gross revenue for the minimum time charter period.

One of five Kamsarmaxes in Diana's 33-vessel fleet, Astarte was built in 2013 at South Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. Ltd. (DSME).

Diana Shipping is scheduled to take delivery of two more bulk carriers in the near future, including one secondhand Kamsarmax and a newbuild Capesize, by the end of February 2022 and by the end of the first quarter of 2022, respectively.