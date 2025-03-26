Dinnteco America Announces Electromagnetic Charge Compensation Device

Dinnteco America, leader in lightning protection technology, announced its latest solution for the marine, military, energy and transportation industries—the Electromagnetic Charge Compensation Device (DDCE).

The DDCE is designed to prevent direct lightning strikes by gathering positive charges from its immediate environment, while also gathering negative charges from the clouds and air. The combined charges are then neutralized within the DDCE. By continuously repeating this procedure, the surrounding atmosphere undergoes a 24/7 compensation process and the upward path required for lightning can no longer form, preventing strikes on both the device and the entire structure it protects.

Designed to withstand the harsh marine environment, the DDCE’s construction combines stainless steel, polyoxometalates (POM) and saline to provide up to 100m protection and ensure long-lasting performance. Easy to install, the system ranges in size from 5.79 x 10.12 inches to 9.76 x 11.42 inches and weight from 5.4 to 14.37 pounds, meets all RoHS standards and is covered by a three-year warranty.