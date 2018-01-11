Marine Link
Thursday, January 11, 2018

Sunken Vessel Discharging Oil in West Virginia

January 11, 2018

Gate City sunk and discharged oil near mile marker 8 on the Big Sandy River near Butler, West Virginia (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

Gate City sunk and discharged oil near mile marker 8 on the Big Sandy River near Butler, West Virginia (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

Towboat Gate City has sunk and is reportedly discharging oil near mile marker 8 on the Big Sandy River near Butler, W.Va. 

 
The vessel is discharging oil into the river “with a maximum potential of 5,000 gallons,” according to the U.S. Coast Guard, who said it received a report that the vessel had sunk at its mooring Wednesday morning.
 
A Coast Guard pollution response team arrived on scene and is working with the oil spill response organization Weavertown to deploy boom and contain the oil and begin cleanup operations.
 
Neptune Marine Survey is also on scene accessing the vessel and developing a plan to remove any remaining oil from the vessel.
 
The Coast Guard, along with West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection and Kentucky Department of Environmental Protection, are investigating the incident.
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Dec 2017 - The Great Ships of 2017

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News