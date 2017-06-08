YANMAR Expands Americas Distributor Network

YANMAR Expands Americas Distribution Network

YANMAR America’s Commercial Marine Division has made three new additions to its distribution network, Mack Boring & Parts Co., W.W. Williams and Antilles Power.

Established in the 1920s, Mack Boring & Parts Co. is one of America’s leading distributors of marine diesel engines, including YANMAR’s pleasure marine product lines. For YANMAR’s commercial marine division they will support the northeastern United States, including Maine, New Hampshire, Rhoda Island, Connecticut, eastern New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, eastern Pennsylvania, Virginia and North Carolina.

W.W. Williams has a history as long as YANMAR’s. Since 1912, the company has been providing experience and solutions, and today is one of the nation’s most diversified solutions providers for power generation, mechanical service and repair. Their efforts will be focused on Ohio, Michigan, eastern Tennessee, Georgia and South Carolina.

Since 1988, Antilles Power has been in the power generating business, including service and maintenance of commercial boats and engines. They will be a strong representative for YANMAR in Antigua, Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Puerto Rico, St. Kitts, Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent, Grenadines and the U.S. and British Virgin Islands.