DNV Acquires CyberOwl

DNV acquired CyberOwl, a global presence in cyber risk monitoring and threat management onboard maritime vessels, which comes at a time when maritime must comply with a wealth of new cyber security regulation and invest in incident detection, response and recovery as increasing implementation of digitally connected systems onboard vessels create new vulnerabilities.

CyberOwl provides vessel operators with analytics to identify, monitor and manage cyber threats, and evidence regulatory compliance. The company’s Medulla platform and managed security services helps owners and operators of hundreds of vessels to discover and maintain asset inventories, monitor for escalating cyber risks, know when crew are behaving insecurely, and evaluate the effectiveness of security controls and cyber security policies.

CyberOwl will be operated separately to DNV’s ship classification business.