DNV Alternative Fuel Vessel Orders for January 2026

According to the latest figures from DNV’s Alternative Fuels Insight (AFI) platform, a total of 20 new orders for alternative-fueled vessels were placed in January 2026.

Activity continues to be dominated by LNG-fueled container vessels, which accounted for 16 of these orders, with one methanol-fueled offshore vessel and three LPG vessels making up the remainder.

“This is a relatively positive start to the year in the alternative-fueled space. LNG has the highest share with the container segment continuing to drive momentum," said Jason Stefanatos, Global Decarbonization Director at DNV Maritime. "This is being led by cargo owners and shipowners who are pressing ahead with their own decarbonization strategies, even as market and regulatory uncertainties remain.”