DNV and Artemis Technologies Sign MoU on Electric Foiling Ferries

DNV and Artemis Technologies signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the development, certification, and operation of electric foiling vessels. The signing took place at the Posidonia trade fair.

Electric vessels have been trialled in many countries, demonstrating significant benefits, including reduced emissions to air, quieter operation, and regulatory compliance. Now, companies are adding an additional element - the use of hydrofoils – which promise even greater levels of efficiency and passenger comfort. Hydrofoils use a foil to lift the vessel up from the water as it gathers speed and in combination with high strength lightweight composite materials and new higher density maritime batteries offer new possibilities for the segment.

The new Artemis EF-24 is a fully electric foiling ferry with a capacity of 150 passengers. Able to cruise at 36 knots with a foiling range of 70 nautical miles, the design could reduce fuel consumption by up to 85% compared to conventional high-speed ferries powered by conventional fuels.

DNV and Artemis Technologies aim to develop standards that will enable a new generation of vessels.

The MoU builds on previous cooperation between DNV and Artemis Technologies for the Artemis EF-24 passenger ferry, of which a number are under construction. The EF-24 is designed and built to meet the requirements of the IMO High Speed Craft Code (HSC) and the DNV High Speed Light Craft (HSLC) Rules.



