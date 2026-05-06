Express Global Expands Asia Presence with New Singapore Office

Express Global announces the opening of its new office in Singapore, marking a step forward in the continued expansion of the Cosulich Logistics brand across the Asia Pacific region.

The new branch strengthens Express Global’s presence in one of the world’s most strategic logistics hubs, enhancing the company’s ability to support customers, partners and stakeholders across Southeast Asia. The Singapore office contributes to strengthening a more connected and integrated regional network across the Asia Pacific area.

Establishing a presence in Singapore allows Express Global to operate closer to key markets, fostering stronger relationships and creating new opportunities for collaboration and business development. The new office is expected to play a central role in supporting the Group’s growth ambitions in the region, while reinforcing its commitment to delivering reliable and efficient logistics solutions.