Monday, May 24, 2021
DNV Certifies NYK's Online Cargo-handling Training

May 17, 2021

On February 3, NYK released the NYK Group ESG Story,*** which aims to further accelerate the integration of ESG into the company’s management strategy. This online cargo-handling training achieves this ambition. To strongly promote ESG management, NYK is encouraging new value creation as a sustainable solution provider.

Cargo-handling simulator training for liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers and oil tankers conducted by NYK SHIPMANAGEMENT PTE LTD (NYKSM) in an online environment has been certified classification association DNV.

The DNV certification confirms that the training content follows the guidelines provided in the IMO model courses and that the training is conducted effectively. According to NYK, this is the first time in Asia that DNV certification has been obtained for online cargo-handling simulator training for oil tankers.

The training is provided for seafarers boarding LNG carriers and oil tankers for the first time. It follows the IMO model courses and comprises content unique to NYK Group, including NYK’s safety culture, operational standards, current business conditions, and history. Use of the cargo handling simulator is also included. Before this training was made available, participants would need to travel to the NYKSM training center in Singapore for simulator training. However, a cloud-based cargo-handling simulator now makes training in an online environment possible. All content, including cloud-based cargo-handling simulator training and lectures, can now be provided online in compliance with the IMO model courses. This has made it possible for NYK Group seafarers aboard LNG carriers and oil tankers to complete training without having to travel to Singapore.

NYKSM introduced online ship handling training in September 2020, and afterward added online cargo-handling training for LPG carriers and car carriers. The company is currently working to utilize all resources to introduce online and e-learning options to all types of training.

