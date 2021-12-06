DNV Grants AIP for Ammonia-fueled Zero-emissions Bulker

Classification society DNV has awarded approval in principle (AIP) for the ZeroCoaster ammonia fueled cargo ship, confirming an independent assessment that the ship's design is feasible and there are no obstacles to the design being commercially realized.

The ZeroCoaster Consortium, led by Vard Engineering Brevik AS in partnership with ABB, Trosvik Maritime, AFC Energy, SINTEF Ocean and HK Shipping and is sponsored by the Norwegian Government, aims to design next generation coastal cargo ships to accelerate the transition to zero-emission shipping solutions.

AFC Energy, provider of hydrogen power generation technologies, began work with VARD, ABB and ZeroCoaster partners in June 2021 to design and engineer a modularized bulk carrier cargo ship propulsion system fueled with green ammonia.

The technology chosen for the ship's 1.2MW capacity is AFC Energy's new "S" Series heavy duty marinized platform which is expected to host 2 x 600kW of alkaline fuel cell systems plus ammonia cracking technology within modular 40ft containers.

DNV evaluated the design and integration of the alkaline fuel cell module with in-built cracker and concluded that the design complies with all relevant maritime rules, regulations and standards.

The program, funded by the Research Council of Norway, will now look to incorporate the storage, handling and cracking of Green Ammonia fuel to generate hydrogen which is then utilized within a zero-emission alkaline fuel cell system supplied by AFC Energy for propulsion and auxiliary power.

VARD will commence commercial discussions with prospective customers for the purchase of new ammonia fueled ships.

Green Ammonia has been highlighted as a key fuel to support the decarbonization of the global maritime industry with estimates suggesting the fuel could be used to decarbonize up to 25-30% of maritime fleets.

Andreas Buskop, General Manager, Engineering at Vard Engineering Brevik AS, said, "We strongly believe in the role Green Ammonia will play in supporting industry's aspirations to "go green", and working alongside industry leaders in alkaline fuel cell technology, AFC Energy, we are pleased to have gained confirmation of our AIP from DNV, highlighting what we understand to be a world first in ship design for ammonia fuel cell and cracker utilization. We now look forward to further working with AFC Energy in taking this design to commercial fruition."

Adam Bond, Chief Executive Officer at AFC Energy, said, "The maritime industry's increasing reliance on Green Ammonia as a decarbonization fuel lends itself perfectly to AFC Energy's high energy dense alkaline fuel cell technology. Having worked in design concepts for the past six months on the marinization of our integrated, heavy duty fuel cell and cracker technologies, we are pleased to have been invited to partner with world leading ship designers and builders such as VARD to highlight the potential for the safe and compliant propulsion and auxiliary powering of cargo ships as part of the ZeroCoaster project. Receipt of AIP from DNV is simply a confirmation and validation of the role our technology will play in supporting mariners to achieve stringent greenhouse reduction targets."