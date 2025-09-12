DNV, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Team Up to Optimize LNG Carrier Design

DNV and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HD HHI) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on the development and verification of an optimized 200,000 cubic meter liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier.

The new design aims to deliver improved operational efficiency and enhanced terminal compatibility compared to previous vessel designs.

Under the agreement, DNV will carry out design verification of HD HHI’s streamlined LNG carrier, focusing on ensuring higher efficiency in operations and better compatibility with a wider range of terminals worldwide.

“The dimensional optimized compact 200K LNG carrier represents our dedication to advancing ship design to meet customer needs including terminal compatibility. Through this partnership with DNV, we will further enhance the performance and operational flexibility of our vessels,” said Hongryeul Ryu, CTO of HD HHI.

“This collaboration underscores DNV’s commitment to supporting innovation in LNG shipping. By working closely with HD HHI, we can combine our expertise to enhance safety, efficiency, and sustainability.

“Together, we can drive innovation and support the transition to cleaner energy at sea. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to excellence and responsible shipping. And we look forward to turning this agreement into tangible results based on our shared focus on advancing technology to enable safer, more efficient, and sustainable LNG transportation,” added Vidar Dolonen, Regional Manager for Korea & Japan at DNV.