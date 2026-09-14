DNV, HD KSOE to Explore Software Defined Vessel Technologies

DNV and HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to explore strategic collaboration on Software Defined Vessel (SDV) technologies and associated verification and assurance frameworks.

The collaboration will combine HD KSOE’s work in SDV technologies and digital ship systems with DNV’s expertise in the independent assurance, verification, and certification of maritime technologies. The agreement was signed during Gastech by Kim Hyung-Kwan, President and CEO of HD KSOE, and Vidar Dolonen of DNV Regional Manager Korea & Japan.

Under the MOU, HD KSOE intends to develop and advance Software Defined Vessel (SDV) technologies centered around a software-centric platform that has been designed to support the digital transformation of vessel operations. The SDV concept aims to improve operational flexibility, lifecycle management, and the adoption of future digital capabilities. DNV intends to provide independent assurance of the platform by applying relevant assurance methodologies, technical evidence requirements, and verification frameworks to support HD KSOE in implementing these technologies in a secure and reliable manner over the full life cycle of the asset.

Some of the planned areas of engagement in the MOU include, the exchange of relevant knowledge and experience to enhance DNV’s independent assurance role in relation to software-enabled maritime technologies. The collaboration may also cover pilot project activities, demonstrations and engagement with relevant industry stakeholders. In addition, the parties will explore lifecycle assurance approaches that address the implementation and use of SDV technologies on already delivered vessels, including the management of software updates and changes. The collaboration framework is expected to extend through to the end of 2030.