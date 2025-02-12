Marine Link
DNV Releases Guidance for Ship Recycling

February 12, 2025

Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen, CEO of DNV Maritime. Photo Courtesy DNV

With the Hong Kong Convention (HKC) set to take effect on June 26, 2025, shipowners must comply with new regulations on safe and environmentally responsible ship recycling. DNV’s latest guidance, “Safe and Green Recycling for Shipowners,” outlines compliance with both the HKC and EU Ship Recycling Regulations (EU SRR).

As thousands of ships approach end-of-life, the IMO’s HKC aims to ensure safer and more sustainable recycling, protecting workers and the environment from hazardous materials. Shipowners must maintain an Inventory of Hazardous Materials (IHM) and complete onboard inspections before receiving a Ready for Recycling Certificate (IRRC).

Key Requirements Under HKC:
Compliance for ships ≥500 GT by 2030
Inventory of Hazardous Materials (IHM)
Recycling at approved facilities with a Document of Authorization for Ship Recycling (DASR)

Industry Impact & Support from DNV:

  • Stronger worker safety, waste management, and environmental protections are observed in significant recycling nations (India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Turkey).
  • DNV offers services, including IHM certification, class support, and advisory services to help shipowners navigate compliance.

"As sustainability pressures grow, shipowners must fully understand regulatory requirements to ensure safe and responsible vessel recycling," said Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen, CEO of DNV Maritime.

