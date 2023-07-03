DNV Releases Shore Power Class Rules for Tankers

DNV has introduced new class rules for electrical shore connections specifically tailored for tankers.

The need for new rules emerged following amendments to the California Air Resources Board's (CARB) Ocean-Going Vessels At-Berth Regulation, requiring tankers to have emission control strategies in place at specific ports from January 2025. As a response to these regulatory changes, DNV, on behalf of the Western States Petroleum Association, conducted a comprehensive assessment of the feasibility of meeting the new requirements.

The assessment found significant gaps in the existing regulatory framework for shore power on tankers, emphasizing the necessity for more robust rules. The gaps included a lack of standardization for connection points, limited interface compatibility with terminal systems, and technology development constraints. The project also identified a need for risk evaluation in handling hazardous cargo during implementation of shore power technology.

“At DNV our primary focus is on safety. With tankers, that often carry potentially flammable cargoes, the electrical risks can be greater than for dry bulk carriers and containerships. This requires more attention on systems safety both onboard and on the quayside,” said Catrine Vestereng, Senior Vice President, and Global Segment Director Tankers at DNV Maritime. “These gaps underscore the importance of establishing industry-standard guidelines to address safety concerns effectively and ensure the well-being of personnel and assets involved in tanker operations.”

DNV finalized the rules after incorporating insights and expertise from leading energy charterers, tanker terminals, and prominent shipowners.

“The Oil Companies International Marine Forum’s (OCIMF) Environment Committee established the Onshore Power Supply Work Group (OPS WG), a joint industry working group to support the development of standardised practices guidance regarding the application of shore power for tankers, terminals, and their interface. DNV has been a part of this collective endeavour, contributing significantly. We appreciate their and all our industry partners’ efforts as we strive to accelerate the adoption of innovative solutions to reduce emissions,” said Filipe Santana, Engineering Adviser at OCIMF.



