DNV Reports More New Fuel Car Carrier Orders

According to the latest figures from DNV's AFI platform, November saw eight new vessels with alternative fuel propulsion ordered. Among these, four were for LNG-powered ships, while the remaining four were methanol-powered. All eight orders were withing the RoRo and car carrier segment.

So far this year, the platform has logged 268 new orders for alternative fuel vessels, including 112 LNG- and 152 methanol-powered ships. June and July saw the most activity related to LNG with 47 new orders combined, whereas July propelled methanol-powered vessels across the 200 ships mark with 48 new orders.

Martin Wold, Principal Consultant in DNV's Maritime Advisory business, commented: "While November's performance may not have matched the volume of previous months, the overall enthusiasm and promising trajectory remain for both LNG and methanol. The same goes for ammonia…”

“…In general, the pipeline for both announced and unannounced projects remains strong, indicating that the pace will pick up again. However, it's worth noting that the momentum we see in the tanker and bulk segments continues to experience a more gradual acceleration."



