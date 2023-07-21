DNV, UAE Ministry of Infrastructure & Energy to Set Up Maritime Decarbonization Center

Suhail Al Mazrouei, United Arab Emirates (UAE) Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen, CEO of DNV Maritime, representing the Foundation Det Norske Veritas, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on establishing a new UAE Decarbonization Center. The MOU was signed at a ceremony at the International Maritime Organization's headquarters in London, H.E

"The Marine Environment Protection Committee’s (MEPC) 80th session this month showed that shipping is now on an accelerating path towards full decarbonization. However, the challenge of realizing this goal is complex and can only be achieved through a cooperative cross-industry effort," DNV said.

According to DNV, the new UAE Maritime Decarbonization Center, a new joint initiative from the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure of the United Arab Emirates and Foundation Det Norske Veritas (DNV), is designed to put this collaborative focus at the center of sustainable decarbonization.

It will work to connect stakeholders from across the maritime industry and beyond, to become a driving force for reducing green-house gas (GHG) emissions globally.

"The establishment of the UAE Maritime Decarbonization Center reflects our unwavering commitment to addressing climate change and promoting sustainable practices within the maritime industry,” said Suhail Al Mazrouei, the UAE Minister of Energy. “By collaborating with DNV, we aim to leverage their expertise and global network to drive innovation and accelerate the adoption of decarbonization technologies. The Center will play a pivotal role in advancing our national and regional sustainability goals, while contributing to the global efforts in combating climate change."

“The Foundation Det Norske Veritas is driven by a desire to help society tackle major global transformations,” said Remi Eriksen, President and CEO of the Foundation Det Norske Veritas and DNV.

“The recent IMO decision to greatly strengthen international shipping’s emissions targets will spur the maritime industry to accelerate its transition. At DNV we deeply believe that cross-industry collaboration is vital to realizing this goal and are working to share our deep and broad industry expertise through maritime decarbonization centers in key regions of the world. The founding of the UAE Decarbonization Centre, in cooperation with the Ministry, is another significant milestone for the industry and we look forward to welcoming new partners in the future.”

According to DNV, the Center will take a multi-faceted approach, working on leading joint industry research programs, collaboration with governmental, industry, and academic stakeholders, and attracting and developing new talent to the industry.

In addition, the Center will focus on programs that incubate and accelerate the development of new technologies and provide a centralized hub for information on decarbonization solutions.

“We are very pleased to collaborate with the UAE’s Ministry of Infrastructure & Energy to establish the Maritime Decarbonization Centre,” said Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen, CEO of DNV Maritime. “Initiatives like the Centre are essential as we look to accelerate towards a decarbonized future. We need to build via cooperation, foster innovation, and scale local strengths into global leadership. With its strategic location and strong support from industry leaders, the Centre is poised to become a hub for maritime decarbonization efforts.”

The partners are planning to launch the center at the beginning of 2024.