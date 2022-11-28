DOF Charters Havila Phoenix CSV. Wins Contracts in Atlantic Region

Offshore vessel operator DOF Group is pleased to announce multiple new contracts in the Atlantic region and the long-term charter of the construction support vessel Havila Phoenix.

In the Atlantic region, DOF said it had secured an Integrated Field Support Vessel (FSV) contract with an international operator in West-Africa.

The contract is for 365 days firm, with 365 days of options.

DOF said it would deliver project management, engineering, procurement and logistics within deep-water construction and maintenance of existing subsea infrastructure. The company will use the Skandi Seven vessel for the project.

Also in the Atlantic region, the company said it had secured multiple FEED studies towards prospective floating wind developments in the Atlantic region.

"DOF shall use its project management, engineering and logistical expert teams to outline marine operation solutions, including mooring and dynamic cable installation,"DOF said.

Furthermore, DOF on Monday announced the charter of Havila Phoenix on a 3-year firm plus 2-year option contract, with the start-up in the first quarter of 2023.

"Havila Phoenix is a large and modern CSV, equipped with one 250-ton AHC offshore crane, one 20 -ton AHC offshore crane, 2 WROVs and a large construction deck. The vessel will be utilised within the DOF Subsea's project segment," DOF said.

DOF did not share information on the financial details.



