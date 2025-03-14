Marine Link
Friday, March 14, 2025
SUBSCRIBE

DOF Hooks FPSO Installation Job Off Africa

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

March 14, 2025

Illustration (Credit: DOF)

Illustration (Credit: DOF)

Norwegian offshore supply vessel operator DOF Group has secured a contract for the installation of a floating, production, storage and offloading (FPSO) unit from an undisclosed client offshore Africa.

DOF will deliver project management, engineering, logistical services and offshore execution.

The contract value has been deemed ‘significant’ by DOF, which means its value is between $15 million and $25 million.

To carry out the installation duties, DOF plans to utilize two of its Anchor Handling Tug Supply (AHTS) vessels.

The project is scheduled for execution in the second quarter of 2025 in Africa.

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Icebreaker Diplomacy

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week