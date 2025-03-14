DOF Hooks FPSO Installation Job Off Africa

Norwegian offshore supply vessel operator DOF Group has secured a contract for the installation of a floating, production, storage and offloading (FPSO) unit from an undisclosed client offshore Africa.

DOF will deliver project management, engineering, logistical services and offshore execution.

The contract value has been deemed ‘significant’ by DOF, which means its value is between $15 million and $25 million.

To carry out the installation duties, DOF plans to utilize two of its Anchor Handling Tug Supply (AHTS) vessels.

The project is scheduled for execution in the second quarter of 2025 in Africa.